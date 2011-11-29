MOSCOW Nov 29 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The head of Polish energy firm PGNiG, Michal Szubski, says in an interview that 60 percent the country's natural gas is supplied by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom .

- Some 43 percent Russians prefer Google Inc's Android platform based phones, the paper says citing recent Internet poll.

- The Kremlin-backed candidate fails to win presidential elections in Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia, where an opposition candidate is leading in the vote, the paper says.

- The focus of Vladimir Putin's presidential political programme is modernisation, the paper cites documents published by his United Russia party as saying.

- Members of Russia's cultural elite, human rights and opposition groups plan a round table on Dec. 12 to discuss the hypothetical collapse of Vladimir Putin's rule, the daily says.

- Russia's pharmaceutical companies appealed to Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Monday to get rid of price controls on life-saving drugs, saying many firms may become unprofitable, the daily says.