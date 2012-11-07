MOSCOW Nov 7 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Russia's lenders have issued 500,000 home loans worth almost 700 billion roubles ($22.24 billion) so far this year by October up 1.5 times from the same period in 2011, according to the central bank statistics.

- Russia's Rosneft and Lukoil are in talks with Poland's oil firm PKN Orlen on direct oil deliveries of up to 10 million tonnes a year.

KOMMERSANT

- More dismissals are expected in the defence ministry after President Vladimir Putin sacked Defence Minister Anatoly Serdukov on Tuesday over corruption allegations in the ministry, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

- A Russian lawmaker Franz Klintsevich wants to buy the house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born and destroy it. The owner of the house is ready to sell it for 2.2 million euros, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Russia could face wheat and rye shortages by spring and might have to import it from Kazakhstan and Germany, according to the union of flour producers.

($1 = 31.4788 Russian roubles)