MOSCOW Nov 7 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's lenders have issued 500,000 home loans worth
almost 700 billion roubles ($22.24 billion) so far this year by
October up 1.5 times from the same period in 2011, according to
the central bank statistics.
- Russia's Rosneft and Lukoil are in
talks with Poland's oil firm PKN Orlen on direct oil
deliveries of up to 10 million tonnes a year.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- More dismissals are expected in the defence ministry after
President Vladimir Putin sacked Defence Minister Anatoly
Serdukov on Tuesday over corruption allegations in the ministry,
the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- A Russian lawmaker Franz Klintsevich wants to buy the
house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born and destroy it. The
owner of the house is ready to sell it for 2.2 million euros,
the daily says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia could face wheat and rye shortages by spring and
might have to import it from Kazakhstan and Germany, according
to the union of flour producers.
($1 = 31.4788 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)