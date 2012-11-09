MOSCOW Nov 9 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Ahead of its IPO in London, Russian mobile operator
Megafone reported third quarter profit of 14.9 billion roubles,
or up 19.6 percent year-on-year, with revenues at 71.2 billion
roubles, up by 12.3 percent in annual terms, the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The Russian government approved spending 338 billion
roubles by 2030 to support the local shipbuilding industry with
focus on ice breakers and fishing boats, among others, the paper
writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's 2012 budget is short of 800 billion roubles to
ensure free-of-charge public medical care with demand worth 1.5
trillion roubles, according to Health Minister Veronika
Skvortsova.
ROSSIYSKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russian lawmakers will consider next week toughening rules
for private access to weapons a 30-year-old shot dead at least
six people in Moscow on Wednesday.
