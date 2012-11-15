MOSCOW Nov 15 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's largest lender Sberbank plans to establish a healthcare hub worth around $1.2-1.5 billion in Moscow, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with the Chief Executive of Russian state technology firm Rusnano Anatoly Chubais on the results of the energy reform.

- The Skype accounts of several Russian media celebrities, including opposition activist Alexei Navalny, were hacked on Wednesday, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Former Defense Minister Anatoly Serdyukov, recently dismissed from his post after a corruption scandal, was appointed advisor to the chief of state corporation Russian Technologies, the paper writes citing sources.

- German car maker BMW is in talks with Russian counterpart Avtotor to create a joint venture in Kaliningrad to produce 50,000 cars per year, the paper writes citing sources.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree obliging migrant workers from the neighboring countries to pass a Russian language exam before starting work, the daily says. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)