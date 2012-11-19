UPDATE 1-Australia's Ravensthorpe nickel mine cut off by rains -First Quantum
* Processing is ongoing -First Quantum (Adds more company comment, details, price forecast)
MOSCOW Nov 19 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia plans to raise the minimal vodka price by 36 percent starting in 2013, the paper writes.
- The paper runs an interview with the Israeli Industry, Trade and Labour Minister Shalom Simhon, who says Russia and Israel will cooperate to establish a free trading zone soon.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The number of Russians who vacation in crisis-struck Spain and Cyprus grew 50 percent year-on-year last summer, the daily reports.
- Russian email-to-social networking group Mail.ru raised $125 million by selling stakes in U.S. groups Groupon and Zynga, less than the $147.7 million it had spent on them in 2010, the paper says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia plans to work on the social and economic development of Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria, the paper says.
- Russian nationalists plan to hold a rally in Moscow on Nov. 27 due to rising ethnic tensions in the country.
* Processing is ongoing -First Quantum (Adds more company comment, details, price forecast)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The commodity-heavy UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies. * RBS: A group of senior businessmen are among investors seekin