MOSCOW Nov 5 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday.

- Russia's top independent gas producer Novatek, who leads the Yamal LNG liquefied natural gas project, has signed a deal to sell 2.5 million tonnes of gas annually to Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa in the next 25 years.

- Rosneft is in talks with Italian airport retailer Autogrill on opening cafes at its petrol stations in Sochi, the daily says citing sources.

- Almost 20,000 Russians have lost about 500 million roubles ($15.46 million) of their savings as a result of the liquidation of six small non-governmental pension funds. It is not clear who will compensate the losses, the daily says and forecasts further losses by 2015 due to reforms of the pension system.

- President Vladimir Putin has reinforced his advisory economics council with former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin and Tatyana Golikova, the head of the Audit Chamber.

- Gazprom Neft and Rosneft are vying for assets in Vietnam, with Rosneft apparently getting an advantage thanks to its virtual monopoly on oil shipments via the Eastern Siberia - Pacific Ocean pipeline, the daily says.

- Russia's investigative committee has filed a criminal case against Yevgeny Makarov, former director of MRSK Center, a grid company that supplies electricity to Russia's 11 regions, and charged the official with stealing almost one billion roubles ($30.92 million) while on the job.

- The ceremony of laying down of Russia's new generation nuclear icebreaker Project 22220 (LC-60YA)for Atomfleet will take place on Tuesday at the Baltiisky Zavod. The cost of the project, under which the largest and the most powerful icebreaker in the world will be launched into water within the next 64 months, is 37 billion roubles ($1.14 billion), the daily says.

- Unemployment in Russia could start growing due to the slowing down of its economic development, the daily says adding that Deputy Economics Minister Andrei Klepach has said that next year it could exceed the forecast of 5.7 percent of the working population.

- President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree under which dividend tax on companies concealing their owners will be doubled at the least.

- Russia's court bailiffs will be banned from keeping their hands in the pockets, sitting and smoking in the presence of their bosses, according to a new instruction to be approved by the federal service, the daily reports. ($1 = 32.3400 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)