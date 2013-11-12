MOSCOW Nov 12 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Communications ministry in Russian southern Rostov region recommended local state officials not use Google's services, the paper says.

- French retailer Auchan may lose between 380 million roubles to 880 million roubles ($11.60 to 26.86 million) in profit in November in Russia due to expired license to sell alcohol.

- Russian authorities plan to spend some 40 billion roubles ($1.22 billion) to prepare for the winter World University Games in Kazan in 2019, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Higher Arbitrage Court criticized the proposed judicial system reform, the paper writes.

- Governor of St Petersburg created a city government committee for interethnic relations in a vow to mitigate illegal migration issues.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The daily runs an interview with lawyer Anatoly Kucherena, who says Edward Snowden has a bright future in any country. ($1 = 32.7657 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)