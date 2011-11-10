MOSCOW Nov 10 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's billionaire Suleiman Kerimov has bought a 6
percent stake in Rostelecom , Russia's fixed-line phone
company, the daily says citing a source.
- Italian tyre producer Pirelli may invest up to
400 million euros in two plants in Russia and could become
Russia's second big tyre producer in the next three years, the
daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's defence ministry has signed several deals with
the state-run United Shipbuilding Company worth 280 billion
roubles ($9.1 billion).
- Russia's space experts have two weeks to save a 5 billion
rouble ($163 million) Mars mission from failure, the daily says.
- Russia's scientist Vyacheslav Danilenko denied reports
that he helped Iranian efforts to make a nuclear bomb.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia will withdraw up to 1,500 draftees from its
military base in Tajikistan and replace them with professional
soldiers because of deteriorating ties with the former Soviet
republic.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Some Russians have complained that officials in Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia are believed to
be attempting to bribe voters ahead of the Dec. 4 parliamentary
election, the daily reports.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Moscow's former mayor Yuri Luzhkov has returned from
abroad to Russia. He is due to give evidence next Tuesday in
connection with an investigation into fraud at the Bank of
Moscow.
($1 = 30.626 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)