MOSCOW Nov 10 The following are some of the leading stories in Russian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Russia's billionaire Suleiman Kerimov has bought a 6 percent stake in Rostelecom , Russia's fixed-line phone company, the daily says citing a source.

- Italian tyre producer Pirelli may invest up to 400 million euros in two plants in Russia and could become Russia's second big tyre producer in the next three years, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

- Russia's defence ministry has signed several deals with the state-run United Shipbuilding Company worth 280 billion roubles ($9.1 billion).

- Russia's space experts have two weeks to save a 5 billion rouble ($163 million) Mars mission from failure, the daily says.

- Russia's scientist Vyacheslav Danilenko denied reports that he helped Iranian efforts to make a nuclear bomb.

IZVESTIA

- Russia will withdraw up to 1,500 draftees from its military base in Tajikistan and replace them with professional soldiers because of deteriorating ties with the former Soviet republic.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Some Russians have complained that officials in Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia are believed to be attempting to bribe voters ahead of the Dec. 4 parliamentary election, the daily reports.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

- Moscow's former mayor Yuri Luzhkov has returned from abroad to Russia. He is due to give evidence next Tuesday in connection with an investigation into fraud at the Bank of Moscow. ($1 = 30.626 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)