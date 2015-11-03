MOSCOW Nov 3 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's cabinet has been slow in implementing an anti-crisis plan, the paper writes citing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

- State-owned Russian Railways proposes a 9 percent hike in 2016 freight tariffs, the paper writes.

- The number of phishing attacks in Russia rose around 23 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2015, the daily says.

- Russians have significantly cut their purchases of foreign travel tours abroad after the Kogalymavia plane crash in Egypt, the paper reports citing Russian tour industry experts.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian law enforcement bodies detained a businessman who allegedly headed a group of around 500 people which illegally transferred $46 billion abroad, the daily reports.

- Russia's consumer protection watchdog together with the health ministry and anti-monopoly service have criticized a draft law proposing to ban fast-food advertising in Russia, the paper reports. The media market will lose around 20 billion roubles ($313.38 million) if the law is adopted, Kommersant said.

- More than 270 state officials were sacked and some 5.5 thousands people were put in prison for corruption crimes in the first half of 2015, the daily reports.

- Microsoft Corp will boost prices for its software and cloud services in Russia by between 19 and 25 percent in 2016, the paper writes.

($1 = 63.8200 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)