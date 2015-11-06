MOSCOW Nov 6 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's lower house of parliament plans to adopt a law
that will increase the retirement age for state officials, the
daily reports.
- Russian nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel
plans to pay around $700 million in interim dividends
for the third quarter of 2015, the paper writes.
- The Russian branch of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
plans to sue Russian electronics retailer Euroset
for 1.22 billion roubles ($19.17 million) in overdue payments,
the paper says.
- The number of Russians travelling domestically grew 20
percent year-on-year in November but the number of tourists
travelling abroad shrunk 30 percent, the paper cites the head of
Russia's tourism agency as saying.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said on
Thursday it plans to suspend flights of all Boeing 737 planes in
Russia, affecting around 20 percent of all flights in the
country, the paper says.
- Russia plans to continue supporting regional employment
programmes in 2016. Federal budget spending on unemployment in
the country's regions has totalled 3.9 billion roubles ($61.27
million) so far this year, the daily says.
- Average prices for elite property in Moscow fell by around
56 percent year-on-year in October, the paper writes.
($1 = 63.6525 roubles)
(ompiled by Ludmila Danilova)