MOSCOW Nov 6 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Russia's lower house of parliament plans to adopt a law that will increase the retirement age for state officials, the daily reports.

- Russian nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel plans to pay around $700 million in interim dividends for the third quarter of 2015, the paper writes.

- The Russian branch of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to sue Russian electronics retailer Euroset for 1.22 billion roubles ($19.17 million) in overdue payments, the paper says.

- The number of Russians travelling domestically grew 20 percent year-on-year in November but the number of tourists travelling abroad shrunk 30 percent, the paper cites the head of Russia's tourism agency as saying.

KOMMERSANT

- The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said on Thursday it plans to suspend flights of all Boeing 737 planes in Russia, affecting around 20 percent of all flights in the country, the paper says.

- Russia plans to continue supporting regional employment programmes in 2016. Federal budget spending on unemployment in the country's regions has totalled 3.9 billion roubles ($61.27 million) so far this year, the daily says.

- Average prices for elite property in Moscow fell by around 56 percent year-on-year in October, the paper writes.

($1 = 63.6525 roubles) (ompiled by Ludmila Danilova)