MOSCOW Nov 17 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday.

- Board members of Russia's largest air carrier Aeroflot earned 274 million roubles ($4.18 million) in January-September of 2015, three times less than the same period in 2014, the daily says.

- Pension savings in Russia ranked last in a list of 57 countries in 2014 when it came to the returns they generated, the paper reports, citing OECD data.

- Russian parliamentarian Alexander Ageyev has asked the Federal Security Service to control and block the Telegram messenger service because he says it may be used by terrorists, the daily says.

- The Russian police have signed a 2.24 billion rouble ($34.15 million) contract with mobile phone operator Megafon and 200,000 police workers will use the operator's services in the next three years, the paper says.

- Russia's aviation watchdog advised the country's air carriers to seek and provide information about security levels in airports in Turkey, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and in European countries, the daily reports.

- Russian milk producers are asking the government to ease regulations on using milk from cows with leucosis warning that milk production will shrink by 30 percent if they are prevented from doing so, the paper says.

- Attempts to curb free healthcare will lead to a higher death rate in Russia in 2016, the paper writes, citing experts.

- Former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin organised the third annual civil forum and prepared a range of proposals for the government, though he doubts the authorities will appreciate the initiatives, the paper writes.

- The Russian Federal Security Service wants stricter legislation to fight terrorism financing over the Internet, the paper writes.

