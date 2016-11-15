The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
PepsiCo will build a large baby food factory next to
the existing dairy plant of the company Wimm-Bill-Dann in the
city of Timashevsk. The factory will become one of the 15
largest Russian processing companies, the daily reports. PepsiCo
has owned Wimm-Bill-Dann since 2011.
The finance ministry of and central bank have proposed to
tighten the rules for the external auditors and to introduce
criminal liability for auditors as well as their compulsory
rotation, the newspaper said.
VimpelCom Ltd is to launch Veon messenger, which will be
available to more than 200 million clients, including in Russia,
by the end of 2017, daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
The daily reports that Russia's central bank has hammered
out a proposal to the shareholders and creditors of the bank
Peresvet for its financial recovery. The main owner of Peresvet
is the Russian Orthodox Church (49.7 percent) and the Chamber of
Commerce and Industry of Russia (24.4 percent).
Two deputy governors of the Siberia's Kemerovo region became
involved in a criminal case related to an extortion, daily
reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
According to a national agricultural census, which was
carried out in the period from July 1 to Aug 15 2016 by the
Russian Federal State Statistics Service, the number of
agricultural organizations and farms have almost halved in 10
years. The massive consolidation of the farms is under way,
which could lead to monopolization of the market, the daily
said.
($1 = 65.5548 Rub)
(Reporting by Margarita Popova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)