UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Moscow Oct 4 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom may spend 44 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) in 2011 for its sponsorship of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the paper writes.
- The daily runs an interview with Ford's CEO Alan Mulally who says cars that respond to voice commands will be introduced in Europe, including in Russia, in 2012.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Archaeologists in St. Petersburg managed to forbid Gazprom from building facilities on land where the remains of an ancient fortress were discovered. The monopoly is trying to lift the ban, the paper writes.
- Russia's independent pollster Levada says the popularity rating of President Dmitry Medvedev will fall while that of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will grow over the next three weeks, the daily says.
- Political opposition groups say it faces problems placing political advertisement on TV channels in almost all Russia's regions, the daily reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- The General Prosecutor's office aims to close RusLeaks website which leaked private data about citizens from state institutions, the paper says.
($1 = 32.604 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.