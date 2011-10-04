Moscow Oct 4 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom may spend 44 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) in 2011 for its sponsorship of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the paper writes.

- The daily runs an interview with Ford's CEO Alan Mulally who says cars that respond to voice commands will be introduced in Europe, including in Russia, in 2012.

- Archaeologists in St. Petersburg managed to forbid Gazprom from building facilities on land where the remains of an ancient fortress were discovered. The monopoly is trying to lift the ban, the paper writes.

- Russia's independent pollster Levada says the popularity rating of President Dmitry Medvedev will fall while that of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will grow over the next three weeks, the daily says.

- Political opposition groups say it faces problems placing political advertisement on TV channels in almost all Russia's regions, the daily reports.

- The General Prosecutor's office aims to close RusLeaks website which leaked private data about citizens from state institutions, the paper says.

($1 = 32.604 Russian Roubles)