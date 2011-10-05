MOSCOW Oct 5 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Russian tycoon Vladimir Kogan, a close ally of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, is in talks to buy Vozrozhdenie Bank , a top-30 lender by assets, the paper writes, citing sources.

- Russia has exported 10 million tonnes of grain in the last three months, some 33 percent more than in 2008, when Russia recorded a record high harvest.

KOMMERSANT

- Russia's state-controlled oil producer Rosneft may attract a manager from British oil major BP to run the company's strategic policy, the daily says.

- The outflow of capital this year reached $50 billion by October, far outweighing an expected $36 billion, according to a central bank report.

IZVESTIA

- Russia will be able to deploy its new anti-missile S-500 systems , successor to the S-300 and S-400, only after 2017 at the earliest, the daily reports.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- Nearly a third -- 42 million hectares out of 115 million hectares -- of Russia's ploughed fields have become abandoned or misused in the last ten years.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

- Scientists in Ukraine's Crimea region warn of a possible ecological disaster if even one of the hundreds of chemical containers, discovered on the Black Sea floor around the peninsular, start leaking.

