- Russian railways will receive an extra 20 billion roubles ($614,1 million) from the state budget in order to build railroads and other facilities for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the paper says.

- Russia's Energy Ministry warns oil companies it will regulate gasoline prices if they rise more than 10 percent in one month, the paper writes.

- U.S. PepsiCo Inc may buy Russia's biggest kvass beverage producer Deka for $160 million, the paper writes citing sources.

- The paper runs an interview with Andrei Kuzyayev, head of Lukoil Overseas , who says 11 percent of all company's production comes from international projects.

