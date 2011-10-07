MOSCOW Oct 7 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has promised to keep budget spending below state revenues in his potential future economic policy as Russia's next president.

- Ilya Klebanov could be appointed as head of the board of directors of Sovkomflot, one of the fifth-largest oil tanker shippers in the world. Klebanov previously worked as a deputy governor in St Petersburg, deputy prime minister and is said to be close to oil trader Gennady Timchenko, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin says it may be possible to allow independent producers to export gas alongside Gazprom .

- Deputy Central Bank Chief Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday that there would be no second wave of the financial crisis in Russia.

- Russia is concerned over the future of its businesses in Venzuela due to the health of leader Hugo Chavez, the daily says, referring to a last-minute visit of Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin to Caracas.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russians are complaining of aggressive methods used by the ruling party United Russia in regions outside of Moscow ahead of a parliamentary election in December, the daily reports.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia could become the second largest grain exporter in the world after the United States, according to Deputy Prime Minister Victor Zubkov who oversees the agriculture sector.

- Putin informed investors on Thursday that the government would cut the proportion of state-owned companies which are off limits to foreign privatisation to 10 percent from 25 percent.

- Russia will build five instead of three new nuclear ice breakers if the transport ministry supports the expansion of Northern Sea routes, according to Rosatom chief Sergei Kiriyenko. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)