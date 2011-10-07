MOSCOW Oct 7 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has promised to
keep budget spending below state revenues in his potential
future economic policy as Russia's next president.
- Ilya Klebanov could be appointed as head of the board of
directors of Sovkomflot, one of the fifth-largest oil tanker
shippers in the world. Klebanov previously worked as a deputy
governor in St Petersburg, deputy prime minister and is said to
be close to oil trader Gennady Timchenko, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin says it may be
possible to allow independent producers to export gas alongside
Gazprom .
- Deputy Central Bank Chief Alexei Ulyukayev said on
Thursday that there would be no second wave of the financial
crisis in Russia.
- Russia is concerned over the future of its businesses in
Venzuela due to the health of leader Hugo Chavez, the daily
says, referring to a last-minute visit of Deputy Prime Minister
Igor Sechin to Caracas.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russians are complaining of aggressive methods used by the
ruling party United Russia in regions outside of Moscow ahead of
a parliamentary election in December, the daily reports.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia could become the second largest grain exporter in
the world after the United States, according to Deputy Prime
Minister Victor Zubkov who oversees the agriculture sector.
- Putin informed investors on Thursday that the government
would cut the proportion of state-owned companies which are off
limits to foreign privatisation to 10 percent from 25 percent.
- Russia will build five instead of three new nuclear ice
breakers if the transport ministry supports the expansion of
Northern Sea routes, according to Rosatom chief Sergei
Kiriyenko.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)