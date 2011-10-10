MOSCOW Oct 10 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's federal budget surplus in January-September of
2011 reached 1.09 trillion roubles ($34 billion), the daily
says.
- Russia's federal anti-monopoly service has opened
investigations into oil companies TNK-BP and Bashneft
over high petrol prices, the paper reports.
- The number of Russians choosing Greece as a beach vacation
destination grew 65 percent this January-September year-on-year,
the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia and China will sign a memorandum on cooperation in
modernization during Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's visit to
Beijing this week, the paper writes.
- Fifty-five percent of Russians expected Vladimir Putin to
run for president next March, the daily quotes recent VTsIOM
poll.
- Police detained around 100 activists from far-right groups
who tried to hold a rally on Saturday over the death of a
Russian allegedly killed by an Azeri citizen, the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has become the leader of
the United Russia party's list for the December parliamentary
elections, the paper writes.
($1 = 32.050 Russian Roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)