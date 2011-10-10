MOSCOW Oct 10 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's federal budget surplus in January-September of 2011 reached 1.09 trillion roubles ($34 billion), the daily says.

- Russia's federal anti-monopoly service has opened investigations into oil companies TNK-BP and Bashneft over high petrol prices, the paper reports.

- The number of Russians choosing Greece as a beach vacation destination grew 65 percent this January-September year-on-year, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia and China will sign a memorandum on cooperation in modernization during Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing this week, the paper writes.

- Fifty-five percent of Russians expected Vladimir Putin to run for president next March, the daily quotes recent VTsIOM poll.

- Police detained around 100 activists from far-right groups who tried to hold a rally on Saturday over the death of a Russian allegedly killed by an Azeri citizen, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has become the leader of the United Russia party's list for the December parliamentary elections, the paper writes.

($1 = 32.050 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)