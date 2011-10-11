MOSCOW Oct 11 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The board of directors of the private Moscow Credit Bank will discuss IPO prospects in December, bank owner Roman Avdeyev says in an interview.

- Transport Minister Igor Levitin has ordered state aviation oversight agency Rosaviatsia to make public information about the professional activity of all pilots, including their violations of flight rules.

- The Defence Ministry has decided to attract domestic companies to design and produce heavy armed pilotless drones for the army. Russia has bought light reconnaissance drones from Israel.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's X5 Retail Group has registered the reduction of food sales with worsening of macro economic situation in the country.

- Russia's car traders are forecasting the return of the 2008 crisis situation in the coming months, the daily reports as car sales fell by 6 percent in September against August.

- Russian human rights activists are calling for an investigation into the death in custody of a school director accused of extorting money from parents.

- A suspected member of a gang, including police officials, accused of killing elderly people to obtain their apartments, managed to escape from the courtroom on Monday when the judge was reading out his guilty verdict and 12-year sentence.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia has abandoned a project to launch a new Rus-M rocket for manned space flights from 2018 from a new launch site at Vostochny in the Amur region, according to the space agency chief Vladimir Popovkin.

- Russian companies Rosneft , Transneft (TRNF_p.MM), VTB and private companies Surgutneftegaz and TGK-2 are urging the government to initiate legislation reducing access of minor shareholders to the information concerning the companies' activity.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Acting Finance Minister Anton Siluanov will apparently continue the fiscal policy supported by his predecessor Alexei Kudrin, the daily says in a comment on Siluanov's speech on Monday at the upper chamber of parliament.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia and NATO have failed to overcome existing disagreements, the daily says on the results of the meeting of NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe James Stavridis and the Russia's armed forces chief of staff Nikolai Makarov.

- Russia's lawmakers could provide national aviation carriers by the end of the year with legal basis to ignore European Union demand to pay for aircraft engine emissions while flying over European territories.

RBK DAILY

www.rbcdaily.ru

- There are no preconditions that Russia could remain "a quite harbour" if the crisis hits global financial markets, prominent economist Sergei Guriyev says in an interview.

(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)