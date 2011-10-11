MOSCOW Oct 11 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The board of directors of the private Moscow Credit Bank
will discuss IPO prospects in December, bank owner Roman Avdeyev
says in an interview.
- Transport Minister Igor Levitin has ordered state aviation
oversight agency Rosaviatsia to make public information about
the professional activity of all pilots, including their
violations of flight rules.
- The Defence Ministry has decided to attract domestic
companies to design and produce heavy armed pilotless drones for
the army. Russia has bought light reconnaissance drones from
Israel.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's X5 Retail Group has registered the reduction of
food sales with worsening of macro economic situation in the
country.
- Russia's car traders are forecasting the return of the
2008 crisis situation in the coming months, the daily reports as
car sales fell by 6 percent in September against August.
- Russian human rights activists are calling for an
investigation into the death in custody of a school director
accused of extorting money from parents.
- A suspected member of a gang, including police officials,
accused of killing elderly people to obtain their apartments,
managed to escape from the courtroom on Monday when the judge
was reading out his guilty verdict and 12-year sentence.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia has abandoned a project to launch a new Rus-M
rocket for manned space flights from 2018 from a new launch site
at Vostochny in the Amur region, according to the space agency
chief Vladimir Popovkin.
- Russian companies Rosneft , Transneft
(TRNF_p.MM), VTB and private companies Surgutneftegaz
and TGK-2 are urging the government to
initiate legislation reducing access of minor shareholders to
the information concerning the companies' activity.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Acting Finance Minister Anton Siluanov will apparently
continue the fiscal policy supported by his predecessor Alexei
Kudrin, the daily says in a comment on Siluanov's speech on
Monday at the upper chamber of parliament.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia and NATO have failed to overcome existing
disagreements, the daily says on the results of the meeting of
NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe James Stavridis and the
Russia's armed forces chief of staff Nikolai Makarov.
- Russia's lawmakers could provide national aviation
carriers by the end of the year with legal basis to ignore
European Union demand to pay for aircraft engine emissions while
flying over European territories.
RBK DAILY
www.rbcdaily.ru
- There are no preconditions that Russia could remain "a
quite harbour" if the crisis hits global financial markets,
prominent economist Sergei Guriyev says in an interview.
