The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday.

VEDOMOSTI

- Sakhakin-2 holding could cut oil production due to the problems with nearly half of the wells of the drilling and oil production platform Piltun-Astokhskoye, the daily reports.

- The Kremlin has set a target of 65 percent of votes for the ruling United Russia party in the Dec. 4 parliamentary election.

KOMMERSANT

- Evraz HK1q.L steel producer plans to pay out dividends for the first time in three years. The main shareholders Roman Abramovich and Alexander Abramov could get $357 million ut f a projected total $500 million, the daily says.

- Russian retailers and owners of restaurants and hotels have appealed to president and prime minister to review restrictions on cigarettes which could come in force in 2014-2015.

IZVESTIA

- Russia's health officials are worried with the growing number of the cases of psychological disorders among the rural population.

- Russia is planning to deploy a network of weather monitoring stations on Mars in the next ten years, head of the institute of space research Lev Zelyony says in an interview in connection with the planned launch of a satellite to Phobos.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Representatives of Russia's scientists are planning to come to Pushkin square in the centre of Moscow on Thursday to protest against low financing of the national science and scientific researches.

- Defence Ministry has deployed nedim-range surface-to-air missile systems and other weapons to the Kuril islands, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- Russia will spend up to 5.5 trillion roubles, both from the federal budget and private investments, on the development of North Caucasian region by 2025, according to the head of Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.

- The outflow of ethnic Russians from the North Caucasus is one of the main problems of the development of the region, Patrushev is quoted as saying.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

- Vladimir Putin may nominate himself as an independent candidate in the next presidential election race which could raise the number of his supporters and make him "president of all Russians', the popular daily says citing its sources.

- Moscow is swept with the wave of theft of expensive and rare types of dogs but local police refuses to help, treating such cases as unserious, the daily says.

