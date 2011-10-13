MOSCOW Oct 13 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Sakhakin-2 holding could cut oil production due to the
problems with nearly half of the wells of the drilling and oil
production platform Piltun-Astokhskoye, the daily reports.
- The Kremlin has set a target of 65 percent of votes for
the ruling United Russia party in the Dec. 4 parliamentary
election.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Evraz HK1q.L steel producer plans to pay out dividends
for the first time in three years. The main shareholders Roman
Abramovich and Alexander Abramov could get $357 million ut f a
projected total $500 million, the daily says.
- Russian retailers and owners of restaurants and hotels
have appealed to president and prime minister to review
restrictions on cigarettes which could come in force in
2014-2015.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's health officials are worried with the growing
number of the cases of psychological disorders among the rural
population.
- Russia is planning to deploy a network of weather
monitoring stations on Mars in the next ten years, head of the
institute of space research Lev Zelyony says in an interview in
connection with the planned launch of a satellite to Phobos.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Representatives of Russia's scientists are planning to
come to Pushkin square in the centre of Moscow on Thursday to
protest against low financing of the national science and
scientific researches.
- Defence Ministry has deployed nedim-range surface-to-air
missile systems and other weapons to the Kuril islands, the
daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia will spend up to 5.5 trillion roubles, both from
the federal budget and private investments, on the development
of North Caucasian region by 2025, according to the head of
Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.
- The outflow of ethnic Russians from the North Caucasus is
one of the main problems of the development of the region,
Patrushev is quoted as saying.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Vladimir Putin may nominate himself as an independent
candidate in the next presidential election race which could
raise the number of his supporters and make him "president of
all Russians', the popular daily says citing its sources.
- Moscow is swept with the wave of theft of expensive and
rare types of dogs but local police refuses to help, treating
such cases as unserious, the daily says.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)