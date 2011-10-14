Oct 14 The following are some of the leading
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian State bank VEB will invest 10.2 billion roubles
($326.3 million) in building a ski resort in Russia's restive
region of Chechnya, the paper writes.
- Russia's lower house of parliament is going to cut and
merge its committees in order to optimize costs, the paper says.
- Russian banks raised interest rates on rouble deposits by
0.5 percent in a week, experts say growth will continue, the
daily reports.
- Russian oil firms are seeking to convince the government
to scrap plans to raise fines for associated gas flaring next
year, sources told Vedomosti.
- Russia's No.2 crude producer Lukoil is going to
invest $10 billion per year in the next 10 years in its
development, especially exploration and production, the paper
says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian human rights activists collect signatures for an
appeal to President Dmitry Medvedev to stop military
conscription, citing concerns about abuse and suicides in the
army, the paper writes.
- About 300 Russian scientists protested on Thursday against
a law on state purchases order, saying slow implementation and
distribution obstructs scientific research, the paper writes.
- The number of Russians who think the country's economy is
not in good shape grew to 36 percent in September from 33
percent in August, the paper cites a VTsIOM poll as saying.
($1 = 31.252 Russian Roubles)
