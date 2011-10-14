Oct 14 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian State bank VEB will invest 10.2 billion roubles ($326.3 million) in building a ski resort in Russia's restive region of Chechnya, the paper writes.

- Russia's lower house of parliament is going to cut and merge its committees in order to optimize costs, the paper says.

- Russian banks raised interest rates on rouble deposits by 0.5 percent in a week, experts say growth will continue, the daily reports.

- Russian oil firms are seeking to convince the government to scrap plans to raise fines for associated gas flaring next year, sources told Vedomosti.

- Russia's No.2 crude producer Lukoil is going to invest $10 billion per year in the next 10 years in its development, especially exploration and production, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian human rights activists collect signatures for an appeal to President Dmitry Medvedev to stop military conscription, citing concerns about abuse and suicides in the army, the paper writes.

- About 300 Russian scientists protested on Thursday against a law on state purchases order, saying slow implementation and distribution obstructs scientific research, the paper writes.

- The number of Russians who think the country's economy is not in good shape grew to 36 percent in September from 33 percent in August, the paper cites a VTsIOM poll as saying. ($1 = 31.252 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)