MOSCOW Oct 17 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's oil transport monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM)
acquired a 26 percent stake in a company that manages Ust-Luga
merchant sea port located at the Russia-EU border.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- A British-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever has
announced acquisition of an 82 percent stake in Russia's
Yekaterinburg-based beauty goods producer Kalina.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's Space Agency will get up to 330,5 billion roubles
($10,6 billion) in funding to ensure operation of the country's
Global Navigation System (GLONASS) until 2020.
- Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian citizen sentenced in the
U.S. to serve a 20-year prison term for drug-trafficking, has
asked Russia to negotiate his extradition.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev has pledged to continue
modernization of the country's economy after leaving the Kremlin
next year.
- Medvedev has ordered the government to review Russia's
energy policies in Europe to avoid confrontation with its
European consumers.
- New charges filed against Ukrainian ex-prime minister
Yulia Tymoshenko could worsen relations between Russia and
Ukraine.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Dmitry Medvedev has promised to attract public figures
when forming a new cabinet as prime minister after presidential
elections next March.
- A Moscow court has rejected an appeal filed by former
head of Bank of Moscow Andrei Borodin and confirmed the charges
against him of illegal share sale resulting in a 12 million euro
($16,6 million) loss to the bank.
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
($1 = 30.890 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)