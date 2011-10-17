MOSCOW Oct 17 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russia's oil transport monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) acquired a 26 percent stake in a company that manages Ust-Luga merchant sea port located at the Russia-EU border.

- A British-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever has announced acquisition of an 82 percent stake in Russia's Yekaterinburg-based beauty goods producer Kalina.

- Russia's Space Agency will get up to 330,5 billion roubles ($10,6 billion) in funding to ensure operation of the country's Global Navigation System (GLONASS) until 2020.

- Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian citizen sentenced in the U.S. to serve a 20-year prison term for drug-trafficking, has asked Russia to negotiate his extradition.

- Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev has pledged to continue modernization of the country's economy after leaving the Kremlin next year.

- Medvedev has ordered the government to review Russia's energy policies in Europe to avoid confrontation with its European consumers.

- New charges filed against Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko could worsen relations between Russia and Ukraine.

- Dmitry Medvedev has promised to attract public figures when forming a new cabinet as prime minister after presidential elections next March.

- A Moscow court has rejected an appeal filed by former head of Bank of Moscow Andrei Borodin and confirmed the charges against him of illegal share sale resulting in a 12 million euro ($16,6 million) loss to the bank.

