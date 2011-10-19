MOSCOW Oct 19 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Ukraine has not shown eagerness to meet the terms Russia demands in exchange for the reduction of its gas price, the daily says commenting on the meeting between President Dmitry Medvedev and his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Yanukovich in Donetsk on Tuesday.

- About 108,1 million people are registered as voters to take part in December 4 parliament elections, according to Central Election Commission data.

- Moscow city authorities have cancelled almost 25 percent of construction projects approved under ex-mayor Yuri Luzhkov, who was sacked last year.

KOMMERSANT

- Global helicopter manufacturer Eurocopter may launch production of light Ecureuil helicopters in Russia, the daily says citing sources.

- Russia hopes that Ukraine will join the three ex-Soviet nation Customs Union, after the relations between Ukraine and the European Union soured over a recent jailing of ex-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

- The construction of a new launchpad in the Siberian Amur region will not be accomplished on time to ensure first launches of spacecrafts from 2015 as planned earlier, according to the space chief Vladimir Popovkin.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Defence spending in 2012 will exceed average budget spending growth, surging by 20 percent compared to an average growth of state spending varying from 6 to 10 percent, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- Russia is setting up a genome database of the most dangerous criminals, according to a government statement published by the daily on Wednesday.

- Russia's security forces have worked out additional measures to prevent any possible attacks by extremists during December 4 parliament elections, according to the Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov.

RBK Daily

- Russia's diamond miner Alrosa has shown a fivefold rise in first-half profit which reached 26,3 billion roubles ($842 million) and increased output by 9,9 percent to 19,3 million carat.

- Russian investment group Otkrytie has announced a 10 percent staff layoff on expectations of a second wave of global recession, the daily says citing banking officials. ($1 = 31.220 Russian Roubles) (Writing By Tatiana Ustinova)