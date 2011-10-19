MOSCOW Oct 19 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Ukraine has not shown eagerness to meet the terms Russia
demands in exchange for the reduction of its gas price, the
daily says commenting on the meeting between President Dmitry
Medvedev and his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Yanukovich in
Donetsk on Tuesday.
- About 108,1 million people are registered as voters to
take part in December 4 parliament elections, according to
Central Election Commission data.
- Moscow city authorities have cancelled almost 25 percent
of construction projects approved under ex-mayor Yuri Luzhkov,
who was sacked last year.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Global helicopter manufacturer Eurocopter may launch
production of light Ecureuil helicopters in Russia, the daily
says citing sources.
- Russia hopes that Ukraine will join the three ex-Soviet
nation Customs Union, after the relations between Ukraine and
the European Union soured over a recent jailing of ex-Prime
Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- The construction of a new launchpad in the Siberian Amur
region will not be accomplished on time to ensure first launches
of spacecrafts from 2015 as planned earlier, according to the
space chief Vladimir Popovkin.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Defence spending in 2012 will exceed average budget
spending growth, surging by 20 percent compared to an average
growth of state spending varying from 6 to 10 percent, the daily
says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia is setting up a genome database of the most
dangerous criminals, according to a government statement
published by the daily on Wednesday.
- Russia's security forces have worked out additional
measures to prevent any possible attacks by extremists during
December 4 parliament elections, according to the Federal
Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's diamond miner Alrosa has shown a
fivefold rise in first-half profit which reached 26,3 billion
roubles ($842 million) and increased output by 9,9 percent to
19,3 million carat.
- Russian investment group Otkrytie has announced a 10
percent staff layoff on expectations of a second wave of global
recession, the daily says citing banking officials.
($1 = 31.220 Russian Roubles)
(Writing By Tatiana Ustinova)