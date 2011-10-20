MOSCOW Oct 20 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Overall amount of wages earned in 2010 by Russian top executives was 71 percent higher than that of their European colleagues, the paper cites Hay Group report.

- Russia's main political party United Russia is expected to get 53.8 percent votes in the upcoming parliament elections, which is 1 percent less than during the previous vote four years ago, the paper cites VTsIOM polling centre.

- New Apple Iphone 4S supports Russian Glonass navigation system, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Prices for flats in Moscow may grow 17-20 percent next year, the paper cites analysts.

- Walt Disney Co and Russia's First Channel created a joint venture and launched a youth television show for the Russian audience, the paper says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- 62 percent of Russians say inflation is their main concern, while 42 percent say unemployment is their worst fear, the paper cites recent independent poll by Levada.

NOVYE IZVESTIA

www.newizv.ru

- The number of Russian speakers globally shrunk by 50 million in the past 20 years, an independent pollster says, while roughly 100,000 people leave Russia every year. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)