VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Overall amount of wages earned in 2010 by Russian top
executives was 71 percent higher than that of their European
colleagues, the paper cites Hay Group report.
- Russia's main political party United Russia is expected to
get 53.8 percent votes in the upcoming parliament elections,
which is 1 percent less than during the previous vote four years
ago, the paper cites VTsIOM polling centre.
- New Apple Iphone 4S supports Russian Glonass
navigation system, the daily writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Prices for flats in Moscow may grow 17-20 percent next
year, the paper cites analysts.
- Walt Disney Co and Russia's First Channel created
a joint venture and launched a youth television show for the
Russian audience, the paper says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- 62 percent of Russians say inflation is their main
concern, while 42 percent say unemployment is their worst fear,
the paper cites recent independent poll by Levada.
NOVYE IZVESTIA
www.newizv.ru
- The number of Russian speakers globally shrunk by 50
million in the past 20 years, an independent pollster says,
while roughly 100,000 people leave Russia every year.
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)