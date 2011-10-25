MOSCOW Oct 25 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A test drill at Lebedinsky offshore oil field has shown that Rosneft could boost its crude oil production by up to 46.000 tonnes a year, according to the company.

- Russia's second biggest airline Transaero's CEO Olga Pleshakova says in an interview that Russian companies should increase their share in the domestic market from the current 55 percent.

- Almost 35 percent of Russians are supporting nationalist ideology, according to sociological studies.

- Russia needs 16 billion roubles ($522 million) to destroy four plants used to produce chemical weapons during the Soviet era.

- The number of cases of violence against children has doubled in the last 8 years to 10,000 and reached 5,000 in the last six months, head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin says in an interview.

- The outburst of swine fever in Russia's Krasnodar region has led to culling of more than 7 percent of all pigs in the region and could affect meat prices as a result.

- Russia is planning to launch in 2012 a new shipyard in the Far East to make it the biggest industrial unit in Primosky Krai and to start construction of a new terminal in the Baltic sea in Kronshtadt, head of the state-run United Shipbuilding Corporation Roman Trotsenko says in an interview.

- Moscow's former mayor Yury Luzhkov, sacked by President Dmitry Medvedev last year, says in an interview that a notice to testify in connection with the investigation into a 13 billion roubles fraud is politically motivated and linked to his recent criticism of authorities.

- Russia's armed forces chief of staff Nikolai Makarov could lose his job in the near future, the daily says claiming he could be blamed for failing to ensure sufficient support for the pro-Kremlin United Russia party ahead of parliamentary election in December. ($1 = 30.625 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)