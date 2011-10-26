MOSCOW Oct 26 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's natural gas monopoly Gazprom is expected to pay more than 180 billion roubles ($5.9 billion) in dividends for 2011.

- Russia's leading potash miner, Uralkali , will spend $5.8 billion by 2021 to raise its capacity and boost production to 19 million tonnes a year.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's state-owned supplier of equipment to nuclear plants Atomenergomash is planning to expand its business to markets outside Russia in the next 20 years, CEO Vladimir Kazhchenko says in an interview.

- The head of Russia's Constitutional Court, Valery Zorkin, has confirmed that Russia is obliged to fulfill decisions made by the European court of human rights in Strasburg.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's Justice Ministry will spend more than 3.5 million roubles on buying systems to monitor the media and internet blogs which mention the president, prime minister and other state structures, the daily reports.

- Capital outflow from Russia could reach $60 billion by the end of the year against official forecasts of $36 billion, the daily says citing analysts.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- A draft statement imposing restrictions on grain export will be ready by November 1 and could come in force if grain exports exceeds 23-24 million tonnes, the daily says.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia's government has worked out a new legislation under which businessmen and individuals ready to work in Arctic zones will be granted tax breaks.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- The daily is running an interview with a Russian wife of one of the sons of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif Al-Islam.

