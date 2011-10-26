MOSCOW Oct 26 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's natural gas monopoly Gazprom is
expected to pay more than 180 billion roubles ($5.9 billion) in
dividends for 2011.
- Russia's leading potash miner, Uralkali , will
spend $5.8 billion by 2021 to raise its capacity and boost
production to 19 million tonnes a year.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's state-owned supplier of equipment to nuclear
plants Atomenergomash is planning to expand its business to
markets outside Russia in the next 20 years, CEO Vladimir
Kazhchenko says in an interview.
- The head of Russia's Constitutional Court, Valery Zorkin,
has confirmed that Russia is obliged to fulfill decisions made
by the European court of human rights in Strasburg.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's Justice Ministry will spend more than 3.5 million
roubles on buying systems to monitor the media and internet
blogs which mention the president, prime minister and other
state structures, the daily reports.
- Capital outflow from Russia could reach $60 billion by the
end of the year against official forecasts of $36 billion, the
daily says citing analysts.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- A draft statement imposing restrictions on grain export
will be ready by November 1 and could come in force if grain
exports exceeds 23-24 million tonnes, the daily says.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's government has worked out a new legislation under
which businessmen and individuals ready to work in Arctic zones
will be granted tax breaks.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- The daily is running an interview with a Russian wife of
one of the sons of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif
Al-Islam.
