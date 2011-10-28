MOSCOW Oct 28 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russia has not yet worked out its position on Georgia's final conditions for approval of Russia's World Trade Organisation entry bid, but advantages of membership outweigh possible drawbacks, the daily says, citing analysts.

- Russian private oil producer Lukoil has decided to raise the proportion of natural gas in its production to 35 percent from the current 20 percent by 2021.

- Walt Disney Co will launch a family channel in Russia after buying one of Russia's private television assets for $300 million.

- Russia's military intelligence service (GRU) chief Alexander Shlyakhturov will be moved to head board of directors of MIT Corporation, which has been working on construction of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile since 1997.

- Russia's energy sector reforms have stalled and as a result there is no competition on the domestic market of retail energy services, TNK-BP executive manager and head of the supervising council of the community of consumers of energy Mikhail Slobodin says in an interview.

- A business lobby group has asked Moscow city authorities to open kindergartens at Moscow's Moskva-Citi skyscraper business center development.

- India may refuse to lease Russian submarines due to its military's concern about the quality of armaments installed on the vessels, the daily says.

- Russia's Investigative Committee is checking for expressions of extremism in one of the latest books of popular crime novelist Boris Akunin.

- More than 30 percent of Russia's insurers will have to quit the market from January 2012, when a law requiring them to increase share capital comes into force, the daily reports.

