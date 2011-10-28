MOSCOW Oct 28 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia has not yet worked out its position on Georgia's
final conditions for approval of Russia's World Trade
Organisation entry bid, but advantages of membership outweigh
possible drawbacks, the daily says, citing analysts.
- Russian private oil producer Lukoil has decided
to raise the proportion of natural gas in its production to 35
percent from the current 20 percent by 2021.
KOMMERSANT
- Walt Disney Co will launch a family channel in
Russia after buying one of Russia's private television assets
for $300 million.
- Russia's military intelligence service (GRU) chief
Alexander Shlyakhturov will be moved to head board of directors
of MIT Corporation, which has been working on construction of
the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile since 1997.
- Russia's energy sector reforms have stalled and as a
result there is no competition on the domestic market of retail
energy services, TNK-BP executive manager and head of
the supervising council of the community of consumers of energy
Mikhail Slobodin says in an interview.
IZVESTIA
- A business lobby group has asked Moscow city authorities
to open kindergartens at Moscow's Moskva-Citi skyscraper
business center development.
- India may refuse to lease Russian submarines due to its
military's concern about the quality of armaments installed on
the vessels, the daily says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia's Investigative Committee is checking for
expressions of extremism in one of the latest books of popular
crime novelist Boris Akunin.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- More than 30 percent of Russia's insurers will have to
quit the market from January 2012, when a law requiring them to
increase share capital comes into force, the daily reports.
