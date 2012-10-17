MOSCOW Oct 17 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov on Tuesday said foreign low-cost airlines may be allowed to operate in the Russian marker, hoping to encourage competition and lower prices for customers, the paper writes citing sources.

- Russia's top non-state crude producer LUKOIL plans to invest $250-300 million in a geological exploration in Western Africa in 2013, the paper writes citing company's Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- A parliamentary deputy from the ruling United Russia party may lose his mandate after he was accused of owning and managing a business, in violation with Russian law, the daily reports.

- Russia's Investigative Committee on Tuesday said the investigation into the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya had been brought to an end, though the person who ordered the killing was not found, the paper writes.

- Some 42 percent Russians think Barack Obama's victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections will serve Russian interests better than the victory of his rival Mitt Romney, the paper cites results of the recent VTsIOM poll.

- One of Russia's leading universities, National Atomic Research Institute, launched a theological department, while some scientists call this "return to Middle Ages", the paper reports.

