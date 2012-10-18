MOSCOW Oct 18 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian state oil company Rosneft
may acquire 100 percent stake in a non-state TNK-BP,
the paper writes.
- The daily runs an interview with Daimler's
Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche who does not rules out a
possibility of increasing the company's stake in Russian car
maker Kamaz.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian lawmakers propose various legislative initiatives
to control the Internet information space including blogs,
social networks and online media, the daily reports.
- Buildings for all Russian ministries and federal
institutions may be built near the Kremlin, instead of being
moved outside Moscow as was previously planned, the paper writes
citing Vladimir Kozhin, the presidential administration chief.
- Russia is ready to invest in the Central Asian region to
help secure, develop and preserve its ethnical and cultural
diversity, while western countries want to introduce capitalist
values into the region, the paper writes citing Foreign
Ministry's Chief of Central Asian department.
(Writing by Ludmila danilova)