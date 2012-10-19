MOSCOW Oct 19 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Elections for opposition coordination council in Russia will be held on Oct 20-21, both in the internet and in special polling stations, the paper writes.

- Businessman Gennady Timchenko plans to move to Russia, after he lived 20 years abroad, the paper writes.

- Moscow's Vnukovo airport, plans in the next two years to only operate regular flights while all business aviation will be moved to Kubinka airport, the daily writes.

- A strict anti-smoking bill providing for gradual ban of smoking in public places was approved by Russian government on Thursday, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday met leaders of his United People's Front movement to develop a strategy for the next year, the daily writes.

- One of the world's biggest frozen seafood producers, Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd, may become part of a joint venture with Russian company Russkoye More - Dobycha, owned by businessmen Gennady Timchenko and Maxim Vorobyov, the paper reports, citing sources.

- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has introduced a bill to city council to raise the vehicle-ownership tax, the daily says. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)