MOSCOW Oct 22 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The privatization of Russian companies should be conducted via Moscow stock exchange to attract foreign investors to the local market, head of the Federal Service for Financial Markets Dmitry Pankin said.

- Russia's state-run nuclear company Rosatom has signed deals worth $69 billion for the next ten years, the paper writes citing Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's state oil producer Rosneft has convinced BP's board of directors to sell it its stake in TNK-BP but the deal needs to be approved by the majority of BP's share holders, the daily says.

- Russia's Agency for Home Mortgage Lending has issued 417,000 housing loans in the past eight months, which is 1.4 times more than last year, head of the agency Alexander Semenyaka said in an interview.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The final cost of the deal between BP and Rosneft could be affected by the results of the court suit of TNK-BP's small shareholders against BP, the daily says, adding the result of the deal must ensure the exit of the foreign oil major from Russia's oil fields and oil production sectors.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach has expressed concern over declining private investments in the domestic marker, after Rosstat reported a 1.3-percent fall in capital investments in September year on year.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia's Kremlin has set up a new department on ideology in the presidential administration to "teach patriotism" to the society, mimicking a structure that operated under the communist party of the Soviet Union, the daily says.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Russia's lawmakers are expected to discuss this week a bill easing the procedure of sentencing citizens to 12-20 years in prison for state treason for any type of contact with a company whose activity is recognized as "directed against Russia's security", the daily reports.