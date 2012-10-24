MOSCOW Oct 24 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Igor Sechin, CEO of Russia's state-controlled oil producer Rosneft, said TNK-BP will not pay out dividends to the shareholders, the paper writes.

- RusHydro, Russia's largest hydropower company, plans to increase its charter capital by 35 percent, to be taken up by the state, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

- Experts forecast widespread discontent if changes are not made in Russia's leadership, but say that does not mean President Putin needs to go, the daily cites a recent study by the Centre of Strategic Research as saying.

- High-ranking officials will be able to work until they reach 70 years old if the president needs them, the paper writes citing recent draft law introduced by President Vladimir Putin to the State Duma and adopted in the first reading on Tuesday.

- Authorities in Russia's Chechnya region plan to introduce teaching Islam in kindergartens, the paper reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Russia ranked 112th in the World Bank's Doing Business-2013 rating, compared to 120th place in 2012, the daily writes. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)