MOSCOW Oct 24 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Igor Sechin, CEO of Russia's state-controlled oil producer
Rosneft, said TNK-BP will not pay out
dividends to the shareholders, the paper writes.
- RusHydro, Russia's largest hydropower company,
plans to increase its charter capital by 35 percent, to be taken
up by the state, the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Experts forecast widespread discontent if changes are not
made in Russia's leadership, but say that does not mean
President Putin needs to go, the daily cites a recent study by
the Centre of Strategic Research as saying.
- High-ranking officials will be able to work until they
reach 70 years old if the president needs them, the paper writes
citing recent draft law introduced by President Vladimir Putin
to the State Duma and adopted in the first reading on Tuesday.
- Authorities in Russia's Chechnya region plan to introduce
teaching Islam in kindergartens, the paper reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia ranked 112th in the World Bank's Doing
Business-2013 rating, compared to 120th place in 2012, the daily
writes.
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)