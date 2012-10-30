MOSCOW Oct 30 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom will spend 1.2 trillion roubles ($38.14 billion) on developing the Chayanda gas field in Eastern Siberia and the construction of a pipeline connecting it to Vladivostok by 2017, the paper says.

- Some 24 percent of Russians believe the organisers of anti-Putin street protests want to forcefully overthrow the government, while 34 percent believe its goal is a change of power without violence, the daily reports, citing a recent survey from pollster Levada.

- Russia lost a tender for the delivery of 15 heavy helicopters worth $800 million for Indian airborne troops. U.S. CH-47F helicopter were chosen because of their lower price and maintenance costs, the daily says.

- The paper runs an interview with Artyom Volynets, chief executive with En+ Group, who says the company plans to attract several large investors ahead of its possible initial public offering.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Mastercard Inc.'s interchange fees for using credit cards in Russia reach 1.3-2.1 percent for supermarket transactions and 1.1.-2.1 percent for buying fuel at petrol stations, the daily says citing company's website statement.

- The International Olympic Committee says Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom must lower prices for internet access during 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the daily says.

- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev approved a state programme aimed at lowering the number of victims of car accidents by a quarter by 2020 by spending 100 billion roubles ($3.18 billion), the paper writes.

($1 = 31.4637 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)