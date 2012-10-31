MOSCOW Oct 31 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's largest car maker Avtovaz will be selling its cars in 500 shops in 2013, compared to current 434, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of International Paper Co john Faraci, who says Russia is making progress in improving business conditions to attract foreign investments.

- Rusnano plans to produce 20-25 billion roubles ($638-797 million) worth of nano-production in 2012, its Chief Executive Anatoly Chubais tells the paper in an interview.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Vladimir Potanin have resumed talks to resolve their shareholder dispute in the world's largest nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel , the daily says.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold his annual televised question-and-answer session with people around the country for the first time in 12 years, the paper writes, adding the president may instead hold an extensive press conference.

- An art district may be built in central Moscow for $3 billion, the daily writes citing Deputy Moscow Mayor Andrey Sharonov.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed four senior interior ministry generals, the paper writes.

- Russian health ministry will extend its healthcare modernisation programme into 2013 as it requires more time and an additional 50 billion roubles, the daily writes. ($1 = 31.3581 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)