- Russia made it to the top 100 countries in the World Bank's 2014 Doing Business report, polling as no.92 and up 19 ranks compared to 2013, the paper writes.

- Russians bought nearly 200 times more LTE-supporting smartphones in the first nine months of 2013 compared to the same period in 2012, the paper writes.

- Russia will cut the quota for migrant workers in retail sector to 15 percent of all staff from 25 percent currently, the daily reports.

- Moscow plans to shut down the 27 city's agricultural markets and develop shopping malls or parking lots on the sites instead, the paper says.