MOSCOW Oct 1 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia needs to restructure space industry and start privatising some of its assets to attract investments, head of the state space agency Roscosmos Vladimir Popovkin said in an interview.

- Russia's ruling United Russia party is losing its popularity with common people, worried with the growth of price for food and communal services, the daily says referring to the results of Levada opinion surveys in September.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's classmate Vadim Semyonov could be appointed head of Rostelecom, Russia major long-distance telephone services provider, the paper says.

- State controlled oil company Rosneft is interested in buying BP's stake in TNK-BP but the government supports TNK-BP Russian shareholders in their attempt to attract a loan for the purchase, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia is threatening European aviation carriers with maintaining high tariffs for flying over its Siberian territories, if European Union does not ease its emissions requirements for Russian planes.