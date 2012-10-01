MOSCOW Oct 1 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia needs to restructure space industry and start
privatising some of its assets to attract investments, head of
the state space agency Roscosmos Vladimir Popovkin said in an
interview.
- Russia's ruling United Russia party is losing its
popularity with common people, worried with the growth of price
for food and communal services, the daily says referring to the
results of Levada opinion surveys in September.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's classmate Vadim Semyonov
could be appointed head of Rostelecom, Russia major
long-distance telephone services provider, the paper says.
- State controlled oil company Rosneft is
interested in buying BP's stake in TNK-BP but
the government supports TNK-BP Russian shareholders in their
attempt to attract a loan for the purchase, the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia is threatening European aviation carriers with
maintaining high tariffs for flying over its Siberian
territories, if European Union does not ease its emissions
requirements for Russian planes.