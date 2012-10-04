MOSCOW Oct 4 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian communications watchdog plans to prohibit people younger than 18 years old from connecting to WiFi networks in public places, it remains unclear how the age of users will be determined, the daily writes.

- The daily runs an interview with Igor Krylov, the director general of Pharmstandard, Russia's top drugmaker, who says the company produced 700 million packages of medicines in 2011.

- Police searched office of Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom on Tuesday in connection with recently started criminal case accusing company's employees of fraud, the paper cites sources.

- Russian authorities may block access to video-sharing website Youtube if it does not remove anti-islam video "Innocence of muslims", the paper writes.

- Leaders of five Russian regions facing governor elections on Oct. 14 may retain their position due to the ruling party United Russia support, despite the lack of real political competition, the paper says.

- Some 76 percent Russians do not see any differences in the work of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's government and that of his predecessor Vladimir Putin, the daily reports citing recent poll by VTsIOM.

- Russian State Duma will revise amendments to the law on administrative violations, which proposes to deprive drunk drivers of their license for up to 10 years, the paper writes.

- The daily runs an interview with German Khan, co-owner of Russian oil firm TNK-BP, who says the most important international project for the company is Brazilian Solimoes, where the company found ultimate gas reserves.

