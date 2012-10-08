MOSCOW Oct 8 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- The number of Russians who approve of opposition rallies
reached 39 percent in September compared to 33 percent in
August, the paper writes citing a recent Levada poll.
- Russians spent 30 billion roubles ($971.23 million) on
cinema tickets in January-September 2012, which is 18.9 percent
more than in the same period of 2011, the daily says.
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's sold 28 percent
of all tablet computers in Russia in August, while Apple Inc.
sold 26.8 percent of its iPads there, the daily reports
citing a report by German market research firm GfK.
KOMMERSANT
- Russian government obliged state energy holding
Rosneftegaz to pay 50 billion roubles ($1.59 billion)
in dividends for the first nine months of 2012, the daily says.
- The paper runs an interview with the leader of Russia's
North Caucasian republic of Dagestan, who condemns a recent
shooting in central Moscow during a Dagestani wedding.
- Russian car-maker AvtoVAZ increased net profit
four-fold to 27.4 billion roubles ($887.06 million) in the first
half of 2012 compared to the same period last year, the daily
writes.