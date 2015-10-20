MOSCOW Oct 20 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev on Monday said
the economy had begun recovering in September after hitting a
low point, the daily writes.
- Russia's VTB bank converted some 52 million roubles
($834,336) in the third quarter of 2015 into reserves, the paper
writes.
- Half of Russia's top 30 banks in September recorded a fall
in people's deposits by 1-3 percent, the daily writes.
- Companies will spend some $430 million on advertising
tailored to mobile devices in 2015, the paper reports.
- The weekly market share of Samsung mobile phones fell by
4.5 percent from Oct. 5-11 compared to the previous week due to
the introduction of the new iPhone.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Sberbank and Alfa-bank asked a court to declare the
Transaero airline bankrupt, the daily says.
- Police are searching for a businessman who shot 4 people
dead outside Moscow on Monday, the paper says.
- Cisco Systems Inc will start independently
importing its products to Russia without using local resellers,
the paper reports.
($1 = 62.3250 roubles)
