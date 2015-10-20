MOSCOW Oct 20 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev on Monday said the economy had begun recovering in September after hitting a low point, the daily writes.

- Russia's VTB bank converted some 52 million roubles ($834,336) in the third quarter of 2015 into reserves, the paper writes.

- Half of Russia's top 30 banks in September recorded a fall in people's deposits by 1-3 percent, the daily writes.

- Companies will spend some $430 million on advertising tailored to mobile devices in 2015, the paper reports.

- The weekly market share of Samsung mobile phones fell by 4.5 percent from Oct. 5-11 compared to the previous week due to the introduction of the new iPhone.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Sberbank and Alfa-bank asked a court to declare the Transaero airline bankrupt, the daily says.

- Police are searching for a businessman who shot 4 people dead outside Moscow on Monday, the paper says.

- Cisco Systems Inc will start independently importing its products to Russia without using local resellers, the paper reports.

($1 = 62.3250 roubles)