VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The best case scenario for Russian car sales in 2016 is
that they will stay at the same level as in 2015, the paper
writes, citing experts.
- Russia's second largest grain terminal, the Novosibirsk
bread-baking plant, plans to hold an IPO on the Moscow stock
exchange, the daily reports.
- Russian car maker GAZ has started making car parts for
Germany's Daimler, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Authorities in Crimea will not oblige Russians who have
Ukrainian citizenship to report it to the local migration
authority, the daily says.
- Fewer Russians are going to pubs and bars so far this year
compared to 2014. In restaurants and cafes, people are paying
more attention to the size of portions and trying to spend less
on desserts, the paper writes, citing Nielsen statistics.
RBK
www.rbcdaily.ru
- The number of Russian tourists travelling abroad has been
steadily decreasing since the start of 2015, the paper reports.
- Over half of Russians are trying to save money on
everything, including on food, medicines and healthcare, the
paper writes, citing Gaidar Institute research.
