MOSCOW Oct 26 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian railways will not ask the government for subsidies from the budget for the first time since 2013, the daily writes.

- More Russians are buying forged car insurance papers or driving without them altogether to save money, due to a drop in people's real incomes, the daily reports.

- Prices for newly built housing in Moscow will fall by 10-15 percent per year, the daily says, citing experts.

- Russian internet company Yandex will create a news agency where robots will write news, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Economic Development Ministry is proposing forcing state institutions to discuss strategic planning documents with the pro-Kremlin United People's Front, the paper says.

- Russia's Central Bank plans to make it harder for investors to invest in commercial real estate via mutual funds, the paper writes.

- Rosneft on Tuesday will propose radical reform, including spinning off a transport business from Gazprom and liberalising pipeline gas exports, the daily reports.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- South African media firm Naspers bought a $1.2 billion stake in Russia's biggest internet advertising website Avito, the daily says. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)