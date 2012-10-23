MOSCOW Oct 23 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wants state companies not take part in privatisation programmes and to coordinate their plans for acquiring new assets with the government.

- Moscow city authorities want to spend up to 40 billion euros over the next 5 years on road works in the capital and are seeking private investors' support, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Lawyers of Viktor Bout, serving a prison sentence in the United States for arms smuggling, have asked Russia's authorities for financial assistance to conduct additional investigations into the case abroad.

NOVYE IZVESTIA

www.newizv.ru

- Almost 500 workers of the Baikal pulp and paper plant refused to work on Monday and demanded a 30 percent pay rise, the daily says, adding that a wave of strikes and protests over low salaries has swept Russia in recent months.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia's Audit Chamber has warned the government of possible budget losses in the future if the national gas monopoly Gazprom refrains from developing shale gas reserves. (Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)