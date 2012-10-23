MOSCOW Oct 23 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wants state
companies not take part in privatisation programmes and to
coordinate their plans for acquiring new assets with the
government.
- Moscow city authorities want to spend up to 40 billion
euros over the next 5 years on road works in the capital and are
seeking private investors' support, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Lawyers of Viktor Bout, serving a prison sentence in the
United States for arms smuggling, have asked Russia's
authorities for financial assistance to conduct additional
investigations into the case abroad.
NOVYE IZVESTIA
www.newizv.ru
- Almost 500 workers of the Baikal pulp and paper plant
refused to work on Monday and demanded a 30 percent pay rise,
the daily says, adding that a wave of strikes and protests over
low salaries has swept Russia in recent months.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's Audit Chamber has warned the government of
possible budget losses in the future if the national gas
monopoly Gazprom refrains from developing shale gas
reserves.
(Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)