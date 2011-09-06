UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
Moscow, Sept 6 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Czech investment group PPF is in talks with Russian electronics retailer M.Video to sell home appliance retailer Eldorado, the daily says.
- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will discuss ethnic issues at the upcoming political forum in Yaroslavl, the paper writes.
- Inflation in Russia may reach 7 percent in 2011, the paper cites state statistics as indicating.
- The Agriculture Ministry plans to raise 6.77 trillion roubles ($229.5 billion) for the development of the industry up to 2020, including 2.11 trillion roubles ($71.5 billion) from the federal budget, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The paper runs an interview with the Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich, who says Ukraine overpays $5-6 billion yearly for gas supplies from Russia.
- Russian airports lack fuel, partly due to increased purchases by the Defence Ministry, the paper says.
- Russian internet company Yandex plans to earn at least $3 million per year by selling advertising on one of its online music services, the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russian gas monopoly Gazprom will spend over 3 billion roubles ($101.7 million) from the federal budget on television advertising in the next three years, the daily reports.
- In the first seven months of 2011 state statistics recorded 4.1 percent boost in the turnover of all Russia's restaurants and cafes compared to 2010, the daily reports. ($1 = 29.493 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)
(Recasts, adds increasing rate of growth) Feb 10 U.S. energy companies accelerated the rate of growth in oil rigs added over the past four weeks by the most since 2012 as drillers take advantage of a rise in crude prices since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. Duri
