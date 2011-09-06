Moscow, Sept 6 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Czech investment group PPF is in talks with Russian electronics retailer M.Video to sell home appliance retailer Eldorado, the daily says.

- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will discuss ethnic issues at the upcoming political forum in Yaroslavl, the paper writes.

- Inflation in Russia may reach 7 percent in 2011, the paper cites state statistics as indicating.

- The Agriculture Ministry plans to raise 6.77 trillion roubles ($229.5 billion) for the development of the industry up to 2020, including 2.11 trillion roubles ($71.5 billion) from the federal budget, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The paper runs an interview with the Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich, who says Ukraine overpays $5-6 billion yearly for gas supplies from Russia.

- Russian airports lack fuel, partly due to increased purchases by the Defence Ministry, the paper says.

- Russian internet company Yandex plans to earn at least $3 million per year by selling advertising on one of its online music services, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian gas monopoly Gazprom will spend over 3 billion roubles ($101.7 million) from the federal budget on television advertising in the next three years, the daily reports.

- In the first seven months of 2011 state statistics recorded 4.1 percent boost in the turnover of all Russia's restaurants and cafes compared to 2010, the daily reports. ($1 = 29.493 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)