Moscow, Sept 12 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The paper runs an interview with Swiss Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann, who says Switzerland may sign a deal on free trade with Russia in the next year and a half.

- Russia's Economy Ministry proposes to privatize the state's 15 percent stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft in 2012, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Despite promises from Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to find and punish those responsible for security lapses that allowed a suicide bomber to kill 37 in a Moscow airport earlier this year, a subsequent investigation did not find any transport officials to blame for the airport's lack of security, the paper writes.

- Russia has decided to bar from operation airlines that fail to meet safety standarts. Experts say passenger traffic will shrink by 40 percent, the paper writes. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)