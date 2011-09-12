Moscow, Sept 12 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The paper runs an interview with Swiss Economy Minister
Johann Schneider-Ammann, who says Switzerland may sign a deal on
free trade with Russia in the next year and a half.
- Russia's Economy Ministry proposes to privatize the
state's 15 percent stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft
in 2012, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Despite promises from Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to
find and punish those responsible for security lapses that
allowed a suicide bomber to kill 37 in a Moscow airport earlier
this year, a subsequent investigation did not find any transport
officials to blame for the airport's lack of security, the paper
writes.
- Russia has decided to bar from operation airlines that
fail to meet safety standarts. Experts say passenger traffic
will shrink by 40 percent, the paper writes.
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)