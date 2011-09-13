MOSCOW, Sept 13 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's government has decided to postpone a hike on tariffs planned by state monopolies until July 2012 but allowed railways shipment tariffs to rise by 6 percent from January.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has ordered that measures be worked out to provide state support for leasing foreign planes through state lender Vnesheconombank.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- A new gas field discovered in Azerbaijan's off-shore territories is threatening Russia's South Stream gas pipeline to Europe.

- Russia plans to sign agreements with countries in the Far East by the end of the year to unite efforts in fighting against poaching. A similar deal could be reached with North Korea next year, the daily adds.

- Russian professional ice hockey club Lokomotiv Yaroslavl which lost its entire team in a plane crash last week will play in Russia's Kontinental Hockey league next year and will be allowed to invite six foreigners to join the new team.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's minister in charge of regional development Victor Basargin has blamed foreign investors for pumping out Russia's natural resources like "vacuum cleaners".

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia's military is planning to increase the number of snipers in the army in the case of possible turmoil similar to that faced by Arab and North African states earlier this year.

- Russia will need to invest up to 65 billion roubles ($2.15 billion) to reconstruct Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, where the 1980 Summer Olympics were held, to convert it into a modern sports center to host the soccer World Cup.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- A former chief designer for the Ulyushin plane maker Henrich Novozhilov criticises Russia's authorities for planning to buy foreign airplanes, which would hit its domestic plane making industry which was one of the strongest sectors in the former Soviet Union.

($1 = 30.285 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)