By Tatiana Ustinova
| MOSCOW, Sept 13
MOSCOW, Sept 13 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's government has decided to postpone a hike on
tariffs planned by state monopolies until July 2012 but allowed
railways shipment tariffs to rise by 6 percent from January.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has ordered that
measures be worked out to provide state support for leasing
foreign planes through state lender Vnesheconombank.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- A new gas field discovered in Azerbaijan's off-shore
territories is threatening Russia's South Stream gas pipeline to
Europe.
- Russia plans to sign agreements with countries in the Far
East by the end of the year to unite efforts in fighting against
poaching. A similar deal could be reached with North Korea next
year, the daily adds.
- Russian professional ice hockey club Lokomotiv Yaroslavl
which lost its entire team in a plane crash last week will play
in Russia's Kontinental Hockey league next year and will be
allowed to invite six foreigners to join the new team.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's minister in charge of regional development Victor
Basargin has blamed foreign investors for pumping out Russia's
natural resources like "vacuum cleaners".
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's military is planning to increase the number of
snipers in the army in the case of possible turmoil similar to
that faced by Arab and North African states earlier this year.
- Russia will need to invest up to 65 billion roubles
($2.15 billion) to reconstruct Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, where
the 1980 Summer Olympics were held, to convert it into a modern
sports center to host the soccer World Cup.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- A former chief designer for the Ulyushin plane maker
Henrich Novozhilov criticises Russia's authorities for planning
to buy foreign airplanes, which would hit its domestic plane
making industry which was one of the strongest sectors in the
former Soviet Union.
($1 = 30.285 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)