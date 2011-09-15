Moscow, Sept 15 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- One of Russia's largest bookmakers have received more that 2,000 bets since last week on the results of the December parliamentary elections, with 70 percent of the odds in favour of United Russia and 19 percent for billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's party Right Cause, the daily says.

- The paper runs an interview with Vladimir Dmitriyev, the chairman of the state development bank VEB, who says by 2015 the bank plans to spend the equivalent of 2-2.8 percent of Russia's GDP to support the country's economy.

- Russia's largest mobile phone retailer Euroset may stop selling Nokia's luxury mobile phone Vertu, as wealthy people prefer smartphones such as the iPhone, the daily writes.

- Management at the Moscow airport Domodedovo, where a suicide bomber killed 37 people earlier this year, appealed to the country's top arbitration court arguing that new security rules are not their responsibility but that of the police and security services.

- Honda Motor Co Ltd may build a car plant in Russia, but analysts say its capacity won't exceed 35,000 cars per year.

- Russia's aviation watchdog plans to put more than 30 air carriers out of operation after an analysis showed they fail to meet safety and staff standards, the paper reports.

- Russia's economy has recovered after the crisis but lacks factors for the further growth, the paper quotes experts as saying. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)