MOSCOW, Sept 16 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's minister of industry and trade Victor Khristenko could move to head a new ministry formed to oversee a customs union between Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

- Europe's leading home improvement retailer Kingfisher is planning to invest up to $183 million in the next two years to open nine supermarkets for its Castorama unit, six of which will be located in Moscow and its outskirts.

- The number of Russians that approve of President Dmitry Medvedev's performance fell from 60 percent to 54 percent between January and August, Levada polling agency says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Ukraine's President Victor Yanukovich is due to visit Moscow next week to discuss gas prices and the possibility of joining a customs union made up of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, the daily says.

- Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov has accused a top Kremlin official Vladislav Surkov of manipulating the political life of the country.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia's key partners in launching the Skolkovo innovation center are expected to invest up to 135 million euros ($187 million) on salaries and research equipment.

- Evidence of oil leaks affecting Black Sea regions between 20 and 420 square kilometers were discovered several kilometers from Russia's shore line, according to pictures registered by outer space satellites.

- Russia's stock market did not react to the criticism launched by metals magnate Mikhail Prokhorov against the Kremlin and a scandal with his political partners, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Prokhorov created a situation which has weakened the position of the presidential administration and has raised the chances of Putin winning the presidential race in March, the daily says citing analysts.

- A group of ethnic Greeks living in the Volgograd region has issued an appeal to the Greek parliament inviting it to join Russia's customs' union if the troubled state is forced out of the European euro zone.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- More than 10 percent of Russia's commercial banks do not meet the requirements of the country's banking regulator and some of them could lose their licences next year, according to a central bank official Mikhail Sukhov.

- The government is considering measures to help Russia's companies to return to Libya.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Mikhail Prokhorov said on Thursday that he was ready to lead a new political movement which could consolidate his supporters.

- Rosneft Deputy Chairman Alexander Nekipelov has sold half of his stake in the company and may have gained about $200,000 from the sale, the daily says, adding that the president of the company Edward Khudainatov remains the biggest shareholder among managers. He owns a 0,0047 percent stake.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- The popular daily says that Prokhorov has disappointed Russia's leaders who "appointed" him to lead a liberal party to parliament, but then tried to declare independence from Kremlin authorities.

- The daily says everyone knows that a plane crash that killed the entire team of Lokomotiv Yaroslavl was caused by the pilot's mistake but aviation authorities refuse to admit the fact. ($1 = 0.722 Euros) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)