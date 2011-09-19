MOSCOW, Sept 19 The following are some of
the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's Olympic Committee has attracted more than $1.2
billion from domestic sponsors to hold 2014 Winter Olympic games
in Sochi.
- Novolipetsk Steel chairman Vladimir Lisin,
Russia's richest person, will head the board of directors of the
United Shipbuilding Corporation, OSK, the state-controlled
company's President Roman Trotsenko is quoted as saying.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Private Russian insurer RESO Garantia will announce on
Monday the purchase of a 25 percent stake in VSK Insurance
House, which provides marine, aviation, space, cargo and other
insurance services.
- The price for jet fuel has risen by 21 percent since
August, when the government promised to provide domestic
carriers with fuel from state reserves to curb shortages at
airports.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's military has failed so far to reach an agreement
with Samara engine makers on buying new engines for Tu-160
strategic bombers, known in NATO as Blackjacks, jeopardising
future use of the existing 16 jets, the daily says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- The suggestion made by VEB chairman Vladimir Dmitriev to
attract companies from France, Italy, Canada and Brazil to
building mid-range aircrafts in Russia could destroy plans to
produce the Sukhoi Superjet, according to experts.
- Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia are
holding military exercises to work out skills to operate in case
of the development of events similar to those that occurred in
North Africa and the Middle East this year.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia's ombudsman for children's rights Pavel Astakhov is
surprised that Russian lawmakers have not yet started
discussions on ratification of the child adoption agreement
recently reached by Russia and the United States.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Former mobile phone tycoon Yevgeny Chichvarkin, who moved
to London after being accused of kidnapping and blackmail, is
planning to sue Russia for the lost business and ask for $1
million as compensation.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- The Yak-42 plane whose crash wiped out the Lokomotiv ice
hockey team may have taken off with a brake on, the popular
daily reports.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)