VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Olympic Committee has attracted more than $1.2 billion from domestic sponsors to hold 2014 Winter Olympic games in Sochi.

- Novolipetsk Steel chairman Vladimir Lisin, Russia's richest person, will head the board of directors of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, OSK, the state-controlled company's President Roman Trotsenko is quoted as saying.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Private Russian insurer RESO Garantia will announce on Monday the purchase of a 25 percent stake in VSK Insurance House, which provides marine, aviation, space, cargo and other insurance services.

- The price for jet fuel has risen by 21 percent since August, when the government promised to provide domestic carriers with fuel from state reserves to curb shortages at airports.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia's military has failed so far to reach an agreement with Samara engine makers on buying new engines for Tu-160 strategic bombers, known in NATO as Blackjacks, jeopardising future use of the existing 16 jets, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The suggestion made by VEB chairman Vladimir Dmitriev to attract companies from France, Italy, Canada and Brazil to building mid-range aircrafts in Russia could destroy plans to produce the Sukhoi Superjet, according to experts.

- Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia are holding military exercises to work out skills to operate in case of the development of events similar to those that occurred in North Africa and the Middle East this year.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia's ombudsman for children's rights Pavel Astakhov is surprised that Russian lawmakers have not yet started discussions on ratification of the child adoption agreement recently reached by Russia and the United States.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Former mobile phone tycoon Yevgeny Chichvarkin, who moved to London after being accused of kidnapping and blackmail, is planning to sue Russia for the lost business and ask for $1 million as compensation.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- The Yak-42 plane whose crash wiped out the Lokomotiv ice hockey team may have taken off with a brake on, the popular daily reports. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)