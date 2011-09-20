Moscow, Sept 20 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia will spend 1.85 trillion roubles ($59.1 billion) on national defence in 2012 -- 20 percent more than in 2011 or about 16 percent with expected inflation taken into account.

- Russia's railroad monopoly Russian Railways will receive 107 billion roubles ($3.4 billion) in its authorized capital in the next three years from the government, the daily says.

- Forty-seven percent of Russians who want to earn more are moonlighting in second jobs, the paper reports, citing a recent poll by a job vacancies website.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- State corporation Russian Technologies signed a deal with Iran on joint development of one of the world's largest untapped lead and zinc deposits, Mehdiabad, worth $1-1.2 billion, the daily says.

- Opposition parties in Moscow will sign a memorandum on joint observation of the December parliamentary election in what they say is an effort to ensure the leading United Russia party cannot falsify results, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Utilities costs for Russians amount to 10 percent of all consumer spending, while EU citizens pay 8 percent, the paper reports, citing Russia's economy ministry.

($1 = 31.284 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)