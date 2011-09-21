MOSCOW, Sept 21 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The top two stakeholders in Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov and Leonid Fedun, turn out to be stakeholders in U.S. energy group Vanco, involved in exploring and developing deep water and offshore gas and oil fields of Ukraine, Romania, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, the paper reports.

- Russia's Reserve Fund will amount to 1.79 trillion roubles ($57 billion) and the National Welfare Fund to 2.6 trillion roubles ($83 billion) by the end of the year, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Lavrov.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The decision of the European Court of Human Rights on Yukos has brought neither money nor moral satisfaction to the shareholders of Russia's former top oil producer.

- British Empire Fund Special Situations Plc seems to be in talks on buying gas assets of Russia's diamond producer Alrosa, the daily says.

- The head of the national committee in charge of choosing films to compete for the U.S. Academy Awards, Vladimir Menshikov, has refused to support Nikita Mikhalkov's film Citadel, which was selected by other members.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia's Defence Ministry has decided to restore its heavy nuclear-powered cruisers, three out of four of which were docked 20 years ago and have not been in use, the paper reports.

- Oil producers Lukoil and TNK-BP have asked the government to provide them with 115,000 tonnes of jet fuel from state reserves.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia will stand against any interference from outside with ready-made scenarios for the states of North Africa and the Middle East, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says in interview.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Human rights activists from St. Petersburg have challenged the results of local election of their former governor Valentina Matviyenko which enabled her move to the Federation Council.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, in an interview, accuses Russia's authorities of imitating reforms and making empty declarations.

- Moscow police have detained a man who was offering to provide a top position in the city administration for 250,000 euros ($343,000).

