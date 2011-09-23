MOSCOW, Sept 23 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- RGI Group , a U.S. property developer and management company, has lost almost $60 million in the last six month as a result of the revision of the contracts with Moscow city authorities made under the new Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

- The board of directors of Russian potash miner Uralkali has decided to raise the minimum level of dividend payments from 35 percent to 50 percent of the company's net profit.

KOMMERSANT

- Russia's space agency chief Vladimir Popovkin said on Thursday that Roskosmos needs an additional 180 billion roubles ($5.6 billion) above its 2012 budget of 100 billion roubles ($3.1 billion) to carry out planned research projects.

- India will remain Russia's main partner in arms trading for several years ahead, head of Russia's arms trader Rosoboronexport Anatoly Isaikin says in an interview.

- Russia had to pay back Iran's deposit worth $167 million after the introduction of the ban on arms supply to Iran, the paper cites Isaikin as saying.

IZVESTIA

- A trade union representing scientists is planning protests against what they say is insufficient state support for science and scientists. The 2012 budget foresees spending some 7 billion roubles ($218 million), the daily says, citing union activists.

- There was 32 percent less ice in the Arctic Ocean this year than the annual average, the paper reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- The volume of shipments by an Arctic route could vary from 30 million tonnes to 75 million tonnes of cargo a year by 2020 according to Russia's estimates, the paper reports.

- Russia's prosecutors have opened six criminal cases against senior Defence Ministry officers who are accused of stealing more than 113 million roubles ($3.5 million) that was earmarked as bonus for soldiers in the troubled North Caucasus.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- Arctic ice coverage has shrunk to 4.2 million square meters in September, which is half the amount that covered the ocean 30 years ago, according to Russia's estimations.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

- Russia presented on Thursday its new spacecraft to be launched in November towards Phobos after 23 years since its last flailed attempt to reach Mars satellite.