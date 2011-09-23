MOSCOW, Sept 23 The following are some of
VEDOMOSTI
- RGI Group , a U.S. property developer and
management company, has lost almost $60 million in the last six
month as a result of the revision of the contracts with Moscow
city authorities made under the new Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
- The board of directors of Russian potash miner Uralkali
has decided to raise the minimum level of dividend
payments from 35 percent to 50 percent of the company's net
profit.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia's space agency chief Vladimir Popovkin said on
Thursday that Roskosmos needs an additional 180 billion roubles
($5.6 billion) above its 2012 budget of 100 billion roubles
($3.1 billion) to carry out planned research projects.
- India will remain Russia's main partner in arms trading
for several years ahead, head of Russia's arms trader
Rosoboronexport Anatoly Isaikin says in an interview.
- Russia had to pay back Iran's deposit worth $167 million
after the introduction of the ban on arms supply to Iran, the
paper cites Isaikin as saying.
IZVESTIA
- A trade union representing scientists is planning protests
against what they say is insufficient state support for science
and scientists. The 2012 budget foresees spending some 7 billion
roubles ($218 million), the daily says, citing union activists.
- There was 32 percent less ice in the Arctic Ocean this
year than the annual average, the paper reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- The volume of shipments by an Arctic route could vary from
30 million tonnes to 75 million tonnes of cargo a year by 2020
according to Russia's estimates, the paper reports.
- Russia's prosecutors have opened six criminal cases
against senior Defence Ministry officers who are accused of
stealing more than 113 million roubles ($3.5 million) that was
earmarked as bonus for soldiers in the troubled North Caucasus.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Arctic ice coverage has shrunk to 4.2 million square
meters in September, which is half the amount that covered the
ocean 30 years ago, according to Russia's estimations.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- Russia presented on Thursday its new spacecraft to be
launched in November towards Phobos after 23 years since its
last flailed attempt to reach Mars satellite.
($1 = 32.062 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)